Fashion Expert Says Meghan Markle's Outfit At Queen's Funeral Had A Hidden Benefit - Exclusive

Cachita Hynes, fashion stylist, told The List about what she saw in Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's choice to wear the black Stella McCartney dress and what psychological benefits it may have had for the duchess as she wore it. "A cape dress can give you the extra length in your spine to stand tall and feel powerful, but honestly it can also feel like a long needed hug," Hynes told us. At a time of mourning, and with the ongoing conflict and tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family, a hug probably feels pretty good.

Hynes noted that the funeral was seen around the world and those impacted extend beyond the royal family. "As we watch the royal family, a nation and world mourn and pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, we all must remember to let this be a time of unity and strength. I believe all the women in the monarchy are called to have strength," Hynes said. "As we watch history unfold in front of our eyes, these are images we will all remember. And when you take a closer look at each image, I believe we will see statements [that are] subtle but real."