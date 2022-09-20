Yannik Zamboni Describes His Experience On Making The Cut - Exclusive Interview

How are you feeling now that you're officially the winner of "Making the Cut"?

It's very exciting, and I'm overwhelmed. I'll still try to figure things out. Everything goes super fast, but it's amazing. It's finally out.

What is your next big step or your next goal for your brand?

Tomorrow is our New York Fashion Week debut. That's the very big next step. Then, [the plan is] to grow the business, to go from local to global.

How's prep for the show going right now? I imagine it's crazy.

Yeah, it's crazy, but everything is actually so far going smoothly. We arrived here one week before, so we had enough time to prep everything, and I think we're doing good. We're doing good.

What was the biggest challenge for you while you were on ["Making the Cut"]?

The biggest challenge was, for sure, the time restrictions we had. Everything had to be done very, very fast, and that was the most challenging for me.

Were there any specific weeks or specific ... assignments [that were the most challenging]?

Yeah. The Italian mafia funeral, the group assignment, was really challenging — just having seven hours. [During] that, I remember, we are all going crazy.

Do you feel like you learned anything from your time in the competition?

Yeah, absolutely. That challenging part, the time restriction, teaches you to listen to your intuition and make fast decisions. As well, for sure, you have to think of how to do an accessible look. For some designers, like me, I never thought [before] about how I do an accessible look. I just did whatever I wanted. So I learned how to do accessible looks.

Are there any designs from your time on the show that you were particularly proud of making?

I really like the winter assignment, that runway look. I was really happy about that one. And the finale, the final runway was so ... [There was] no topic given ... so I could do whatever I wanted, and I really liked that one, as well.