King Charles Heads Back To A Familiar Place To Mourn The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II was at her Balmoral estate in Scotland when she fell ill and died at the age of 96. Her two eldest children – Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Anne, Princess Royal — were reportedly at the queen's side when she died, per People. Since then, it has been a whirlwind of services and engagements leading to the queen's funeral, with Charles participating in most of them as the new head of the British monarchy.

While Charles immediately inherited the throne upon his mother's death, he needed to travel to London for a meeting of the Accession Council at St. James' Palace, where he was formally announced as king, per Today. Charles also went to Wales to address members of the Welsh Parliament, per BBC, and stood vigil with his siblings while the queen lay in state at Westminster Hall, per Reuters.

During his first public address as king, Charles vowed to "uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart" of the U.K., per Deadline. He added, "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise that destiny kept. And she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

For the seven days following the funeral, the entire royal family will continue mourning and step back from all of their public duties, as noted by Good Housekeeping UK. And Charles has decided to spend that time in a special place.