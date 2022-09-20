General Hospital Star Chad Duell Finally Reveals The Terrifying Reason He Was Recast More Than Once

According to Soap Central, the character of Michael Corinthos on "General Hospital" was first played by child actor Dylan Cash from 2002 to 2008, then recast with Drew Garrett from 2009 to 2010, and finally recast in 2010 with Chad Duell currently still in the part. However, Duell himself was recast in June and then again in July — albeit temporarily – by "The Young and the Restless" alum Robert Adamson due to COVID related issues (via Soaps She Knows).

Michael has been through quite a bit in his young life including being kidnapped as a child by mobsters that were enemies of his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bendard), killing a couple of people, and getting involved in the Quartermaine family business. Over the last few years, Michael has been embroiled in several battles over his son Wiley including fighting the child's mother, Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier), in court over custody and then combatting Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) in court over visitation rights to see her grandson (via Soaps in Depth).

Michael's storyline has been at the forefront of the show, and when Duell was temporarily replaced by Adamson, fans were wondering what happened to him. Duell took to Twitter in June, posting, "I'm good.. I'll be back filming next week. Was covid related. Robert did great."

Recently, Duell was once again replaced by Adamson due to much scarier circumstances, and he publicly discussed his absence from the show.