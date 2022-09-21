King Charles Is Now Hard At Work Despite Mourning The Queen

The mourning period for the British public may have ended, but it will continue for another week for the royal family. As King Charles III declared following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, members of the royal family, staff, and members of the armed forces on ceremonial duties will continue to mourn the loss of the late monarch until September 26 (via YouTube).

While British life will return to normal, no official duties will be carried out by the royal family, and King Charles's U.K. homes — like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle — will remain closed, according to the Evening Standard. Flags of the Union Jack will stay at half-mast on these buildings, while those on government, public, and private property can return to full mast.

Despite working royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales not being expected to conduct engagements during this time, that doesn't seem to be the case for the newly ascended monarch.