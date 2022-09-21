Director Alex Lehmann Opens Up About Making The Rom-Com Meet Cute - Exclusive Interview

One of the more complex-looking scenes was Sheila repeatedly hitting herself with a car. Can you talk about logistically what went into that?

That was crazy because we had a half day to shoot all that stuff, which for anybody that doesn't work in the film industry, it's crazy that we did that.

But there was no improv in Sheila hitting herself in the car. That one we figured out in advance. Because it's Kaley playing multiple roles, she had to wear different costumes, and then there'd be stunt doubles. It was the most planned out and down to the minute. We went hard for six hours. It was a really interesting experience, so different than the tone of the rest of the film.

What did you feel was most important to depict when it came to Sheila's mental health?

It's a fine line depicting mental health — Sheila uses humor to deflect what she's dealing with in her mental health, and we want to be very respectful of every audience member's own mental health journey, challenges, et cetera, while also honoring the fact that Sheila specifically likes to use humor to deflect. We didn't want to make light of it, but at the same time, we wanted to show what Sheila's doing.

It's more about Sheila's need for control and her fear of the future, and that's something that we can all relate to. She does take it to some pretty serious places, but [we were] reminding ourselves that it's about her fear of control and remembering that she's using a tanning bed time machine to try to control things. I don't know. I think we walked the line there. We didn't want to upset anybody.

But Sheila's Sheila. I know some Sheilas, and I have a lot of empathy for what they go through, and at the same time, I admire how much humor and levity they use to approach whatever mental health challenges they have.