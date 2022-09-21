Former Aide Discloses Who Holds The Power In Queen Camilla And King Charles' Relationship

Although they didn't get married until 2005, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have enjoyed a long-lasting relationship. When they first met in their 20s, they became close friends, with Charles referring to Camilla as "the only woman who really understands me," per The Telegraph.

Since that time, the couple's connection has deepened. "As soon as they looked at each other, there was a sparkle in their eyes," a photographer told Vanity Fair in 2018, just before he captured their mutual admiration. "You feel like they are a young couple in love."

But, after 50-plus years of knowing each other, their relationship has a cozy aspect as well. "It's very relaxing because you know you don't have to make conversation," said Camilla about her marriage (via British Vogue). "You just sit and be together."

Charles has also noted that Camilla's support and sense of humor have been valuable assets to him. "It's always marvelous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage," he told CNN in 2015. "Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps."

Even before Charles became king, Camilla was often observed walking a deferential step behind her husband at royal engagements (via The Telegraph). While she appears happy to let him take the lead, one of Charles and Camilla's former staff members has weighed in on who's really in charge of their relationship.