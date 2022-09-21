The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

Since leaving the White House, Melania Trump has been pursuing endeavors such as writing op-eds for Fox News. So it might come as an eye-roll to some to see that Trump is continuing to counter claims stated by former friend and advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who authored a book about their time together before the two had a falling out.

The former first lady recently made a statement to Breitbart sounding off about Winston Wolkoff's claims she made in her memoir, where she supposedly recorded conversations between the two which she would later use in her book, unbeknownst to Trump. One of the conversations in question is an alleged rant Trump went off on about Christmastime at the White House.

"While I was serving as First Lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations," her statement read. "I will personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges ... Wolkoff is untrustworthy. Her contract with the First Lady's Office was terminated in February 2018, and she was later charged with violating the confidentiality clause of her White House Employment Agreement."

Winston Wolkoff took to Twitter, retweeting Trump's tweet to the Breitbart exclusive, captioning: "PATHETIC! ... What is Melania worried about? ... What's the next attack against me? When she tries to sell lightweight jackets that say 'I DON'T REALLY CARE! DO YOU?'"