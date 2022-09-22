Sisi Stringer Explains What Sets The Vampire Academy Show Apart From The Film - Exclusive

Despite its captivating campy goodness, the "Vampire Academy" movie bombed hard at the box office — and got heavily flamed by many fans. Though the film follows the events of Richelle Mead's first book far more than most book-to-movie adaptations, the fun and lighthearted tone turned off a lot of fans. However, fans sometimes forget that the first book in the "Vampire Academy" series wasn't all doom and gloom either, infusing a hefty amount of humor and fun within its sometimes angsty pages.

Yet there's no denying that the movie lacks one significant component: representation. With an almost entirely white cast and zero LGBTQ+ representation, the film could have done much better in that regard. However, the "Vampire Academy" Peacock series is here with a diverse cast and more than a few queer storylines. And so far, it looks like Lissa's mental health will be handled a bit better than it was in the movie.

During an exclusive interview with The List, Sisi Stringer (Rose Hathaway) explained how the show sets itself apart from the movie, while Daniela Nieves (Lissa Dragomir) discussed Lissa's onscreen mental health in the series and why these stories are so important to tell.