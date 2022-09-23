How The Public Wants King Charles To Honor Princess Anne's Dedication To Their Mother

In the hours leading to her death, Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by her eldest two children, King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal, who happened to be at their Scottish residences (via People). As Charles immediately ascended the throne when his mother died, he had to balance focusing on his royal duties while taking the time to grieve.

Anne, on the other hand, had the opportunity to stay by the queen's side as her coffin was transported from Balmoral London. After walking in the procession to St Giles' Cathedral with her brothers and being the first female royal to take part in the Vigil of the Princes (via The Guardian), Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, accompanied the queen's coffin as it flew from Edinburgh to London's RAF Northolt (via inews).

In London, she accompanied the coffin once more as it was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on a gun carriage (via the royal family's official site), and again as it made its way to Westminster Abbey on the day of her state funeral.

Princess Anne has been with her mother every step of the way since her death. And the British public is now calling for her to be honored for her dedication to her mother and her duties (via the Express).