Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Has A Surprising Connection To Meghan Markle

It's been a few months since the highly publicized Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial wrapped up, which showcased the shocking relationship drama shared between the two stars during their marriage. Before Depp's rocky relationship with Heard, he cozied up to numerous A-listers from Winona Ryder to Kate Moss. Let's just say the actor seems to have no shortage of potential partners, and even the allegations against him by Heard haven't stopped him from finding love again.

In fact, his legal troubles may have helped him find a new love interest. According to People, the actor is currently dating Joelle Rich, an attorney who represented him in his 2020 libel case against The Sun newspaper (after the publication ran an article that accused Depp of physically abusing Heard) that preceded his trial in Virginia earlier this year. And while Rich didn't represent the actor in his most recent trial, she was often seen in the courtroom showing her support (per Us Weekly).

As the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's new sweetheart, Rich may have to get used to being in the spotlight. However, it's not her first time being linked to a household name.