Bombshell Book Claims The Queen Disapproved Of Meghan's Wedding Gown For One Reason

According to journalist Katie Nicholl's book "The New Royals" Queen Elizabeth II didn't approve of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wearing white on her wedding day (via the Daily Mail). "Perhaps it's a generational thing, but she believes if you've been married before, you wear off-white on your wedding day, which is what the Duchess of Cornwall did," said a source.

This isn't the first time this belief has been brought up. In 2018, a royal source reiterated the monarch's apparent surprise at Meghan wearing white. "Meghan is being told she needs to start dressing less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal," the source told the Daily Mail. Obviously, it's hard to tell whether the late monarch believed this or not, as she didn't say it directly. But according to Zola, the tradition of not wearing white during a second wedding is a myth "perpetuated from the traditional notion that wearing white on your wedding day symbolizes purity and innocence." Vows Bridal adds that ivory or cream was once believed to be "a symbol of tainted innocence." But now, the color is often picked "because it looks better than white on [a bride's] skin."

It's also worth noting that Meghan paid tribute to her grandmother-in-law with the design of her veil. In the HBO documentary "Queen of the World," Meghan revealed that the flowers embroidered on the veil were from Commonwealth countries (via Harper's Bazaar).