Prince Harry's Reaction To Archie's Birth Reportedly Had The Palace On Edge

Over the centuries, royal babies have been subject to unusual rules. When Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Margaret, were born, the home secretary was required to be present (per The Telegraph). However, royals have reshaped birth protocol to suit their preferences.

According to British Heritage, when King Charles III was born in 1948, his grandfather, George VI, decided it was time to end the home secretary policy. Charles was born at Buckingham Palace via c-section, and not even Price Philip was in the room to witness his son's arrival, per Town & Country. But by the time Prince Edward was born, Queen Elizabeth asked Prince Philip to break tradition. Elizabeth's request to have Philip present at the birth was influenced by reading women's magazines (via Hello!).

When Princess Diana gave birth to William and Harry, she changed the policy of birth to heirs at a palace. Instead, she picked up Princess Anne's choice of using the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, as Yahoo! News reported. Diana also opted for an active birth.

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, followed in Diana's footsteps, using the Lindo Wing and posing for a photo shortly after each of their children's births in 2013, 2015, and 2018 (via Harper's Bazaar). But when it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's turn, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided it was time to shake protocol up once again, leaving Buckingham Palace officials feeling stressed.