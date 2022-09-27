Thora Birch On Her Directorial Debut With The Gabby Petito Story - Exclusive Interview

"The Gabby Petito Story" is your first time directing. Was it always the plan to get into directing at some point?

It was a desire of mine since I was about 10. It took me a while — but no, no, no. It was matter of timing and this story. I do have a long, successful relationship with Lifetime ... I give them a lot of credit for offering me this opportunity.



Since 10, you've been on a lot of sets in so many projects, worked with so many directors. I imagine if directing is something you had aspired to, you must have gone to the world's best film school in terms of your experience as an actor.

That's a great way to put it. I wish I had come up with that. It was the world's best film school, and like any great schools, there are wonderful teachers that absolutely astound you. Sometimes, you learn from the ones who aren't so good, too. But I always, as an actor — especially a younger adult actor, and into my twenties — I really, really focused on observing my directors and trying to build relationships with them.



Are there any in particular you emulate, or traits that you picked up along the way from certain directors that you thought, "This is a very good way to do this particular thing"?

I'm such a thief that I try to take from everybody. I've worked with some great ones, and I love them all. I feel like to name some versus others is a little bit politically not my gig. But like I said, I steal from everybody.



Directing is such an all-encompassing gig. There's so many aspects to keep track of. What was that like for you to basically have to keep that entire production under your eyes all the time?

I'm not going to lie. It's daunting, especially going in on your first feature. At the same time, I always view the director's role as someone who needs to understand everybody else's role. Acting since I was 4 and being on set since I was 4 gave me a good lead. But also, I believe producing two small independent films before this one gave me more of a perspective of ... There's a lot of different types of directors in how they approach their role. I always think that a director has to think [like] a producer as well to keep a harmonious balance on set.

It would be fun to spend a lot of time and experiment and go crazy like they did back in the day. I would love that, but that's not how things are made these days. It's being cognizant of that while also keeping an eye on the end goal creatively. I feel blessed with this one to have had two incredible leads. I couldn't have asked for a better Gabby and Brian — Evan [Hall] and Skyler [Samuels] were great people, but also very intelligent and talented actors. I give them a lot of credit.