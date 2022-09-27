Buckingham Palace Unveils King Charles' New Royal Cypher

When King Charles III became Britain's new monarch, it signaled a significant change for the country. Not only because Queen Elizabeth II had been such a constant during her 70-year reign, but also because many things in the U.K. bear her image, name, and cypher.

Take banknotes, for instance. While the Bank of England announced that it will reveal notes that feature the new king's portrait at the end of this year, those that still have the queen's picture on them will remain in circulation and will only be removed "once they become worn or damaged."

As for things like postboxes, which currently bear the queen's cypher, E II R, these will likely change following a recent announcement by Buckingham Palace. As the royal family's mourning period has come to an end, the Palace has unveiled Charles' new royal cypher, which will be used on "all future royal and state documents," in addition to postboxes, letters, coins, and uniforms for the military and police services (via the i).