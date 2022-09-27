Donald Trump's Eyebrow-Raising Reason For Running For President

As the 2024 election season gets closer, many are waiting for former president Donald Trump to announce his candidacy. While many are convinced that Trump will be running in the upcoming election, we don't know much about his plans. He hasn't made any clear announcement yet, but he has been hinting at it for a while now.

When asked about his future election plans, Trump told New York Magazine in July 2022 that he was trying to decide if he was going to "go before or after," hinting at announcing his plans around the midterm elections. While the comment was bold, not much has come from the statement, as the midterm elections are right around the corner.

Many believe that Trump's legal woes could prevent him from having a successful bid for president in 2024 (via The Guardian). However, some political commentators think that Trump could be running for president again to avoid the lengthy legal troubles he is facing, especially in his native state of New York. Now that we've learned his reason for running initially, many outlets wouldn't put it past him.