Should You Throw Out All Your Apples If There's A Bad One In The Bunch?

It's time to cut your losses and try to avoid a repeat experience. While you can do only so much to prevent food waste, you can start by being proactive at the grocery store (or other point-of-purchase). It can be easy to get flush with excitement over on-sale Fuji apples, but taking the time to inspect them first makes good sense. As you now know, one bad apple can indeed spoil the bunch.

How you handle and store apples also affects their shelf life. This could mean up to six weeks in the refrigerator, three weeks in the pantry, and up to seven days on the counter, via Healthline. To help reach these goals, Food & Wine suggests you handle apples as if they were eggs — gently — so that they don't bruise. "If an apple has even a little bruise, ethylene gets emitted faster, and then everything around it rots and spoils faster."

Taste of Home recommends storing apples in containers among those of the same variety and keeping them in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator. Here, apples will stay freshest because the temperature (between 35 and 40 degrees) suits them to a T. But even the cold air won't make apples impervious to bruising. So check your apple containers or crisper drawer often and take a peek at them. If something looks "funny," it probably is. The last thing you probably want is for one more thing to upset your applecart.