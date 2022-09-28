The Royal Family's Social Media Accounts Indicate A New Era Of The Monarchy

Buckingham Palace announced on September 27 that the royal family's mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II had ended (via Twitter). This means that working members of the royal family can return to their engagements and duties, and King Charles III can officially start his new life as the British monarch. But that's not to say he hasn't been busy. As he grieved the loss of his mother, Charles had been getting to grips with what the role of king entails.

In the week following the queen's death, Charles had been performing his official duties at Buckingham Palace. This included receiving the Red Box for the first time, which contains "papers from government ministers in the United Kingdom and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond," Royal Communications explained (via Tatler). This statement was accompanied by the first official photo of King Charles III at work in Buckingham Palace, with a black and white picture of his late mother and father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, behind him (via BBC News).

As Charles' position has changed, so have the royal family's social media accounts. Not only for him and Queen Consort, Camilla, but Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales as well.