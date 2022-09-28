Ethan Plath Is Raving About A Sweet Gesture From Olivia

TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" has taken us for quite the tumultuous ride over the last four seasons since the reality show debuted in 2019 (via IMDb). Following a sheltered, ultra-religious family from rural Georgia, the Plath children, who span ages 9 to 24, attempt to discover and live parts of life they were never exposed to.

Fans who have been watching since Season 1 can most definitely testify to this, as the eldest Plath children — and the heads of the household — are not the same as when the show first aired. For starters, the matriarch and patriarch of the family, Kim and Barry, announced earlier this year that the parents of 9 would be separating after over two decades of marriage.

This may come as a surprise to some, mainly because this split may not have been the only one on the horizon for the family. Fans of the show have been vocal about watching the rocky journey of Ethan, the oldest Plath, and his wife, Olivia, as they adapt to marriage after the honeymoon phase. This past season, the young couple questioned their compatibility (via Twitter).

However, a recent post reassures us that trouble in paradise may be no more.