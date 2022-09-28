The Heartbreaking Death Of Rapper Coolio

Iconic rap artist Coolio, best known for his hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died suddenly at age 59. His manager, Jarez, told TMZ that the rapper passed away while visiting a friend in L.A. on September 28. The friend found Coolio unconscious in the bathroom and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene. Details are still coming in, but Jarez reports that cardiac arrest is suspected.

Known for his signature multiple braids, Coolio was born Artis Leon Ivey, Jr., per IMDb. (The nickname came from a friend who teased him about being "Coolio Iglesias"). Small and asthmatic as a child, he loved books and spent his spare time at the library after his mother moved the family to Compton, California, according to Musician Guide. But his focus and fortunes changed in the midst of family turmoil, and Coolio got involved in gang life as a teen. A stint in jail and a bout with cocaine addiction nearly derailed him entirely, but he got back on track after moving in with his father. Music became Coolio's means of self-expression.

After achieving a modest success recording as part of other groups, Coolio was signed to Tommy Boy Records, where his career quickly took off.