What The Young And The Restless' Jess Walton Really Thinks About Billy And Lily

Jess Walton has played the role of Jill Abbott since 1987 on "The Young and the Restless," and she's considered one of the most legendary characters on the soap. In recent years, her appearances have dwindled to only a few pop-in visits throughout the year. However, when Jill shows up in Genoa City, it always has a purpose and people notice it. Her latest visits to town revolve around her son Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), his girlfriend Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), and the company they're a significant part of. Not only that, but Jill is somewhat responsible for Billy and Lily becoming a romantic couple in the first place. She pushed them together in business, which ultimately led to their undeniable attraction (via Soaps In Depth).

It seemed as if Jill favored her other "son" Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) over Billy for a long time. Many of her visits in the past skipped over Billy and focused on whatever crisis Cane was involved in. Lily was Cane's wife at the time, so naturally, it's easy to imagine the possibility of Jill holding ill will toward Lily because she kicked Cane to the curb (via Soaps). Now that Lily is seriously involved with Jill's biological son Billy, there's a chance for them to be related for the first time if they marry.

However, Walton is evidently back on set, and she's revealing her true thoughts about Billy and Lily. She's unafraid to speak her mind, and in two posts, she exposed a lot of truth.