William And Catherine's Children Had A Cheeky Response To Seeing Their Old Engagement Photos

It's hard to remember a time before William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, were married. The power couple has become a favorite among royal fans and experts alike, via Marie Claire.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, shared how much the public has grown to love the Prince and Princess of Wales with the Daily Star. "Catherine has not only been wonderfully supportive but has also grown in confidence, especially as a speaker. They are also the world's most glamorous royal couple," he shared.

The pair tied the knot in 2011 after a long courtship. According to Us Weekly, Kate and William began dating in 2001 after meeting in college. They got engaged the year prior after a vacation in Kenya. Kate shared that she wasn't surprised he popped the question, as the couple had been discussing marriage for a while prior.

Their engagement made waves in the royal world, but no one had a better reaction to the event and the photos that followed than their children.