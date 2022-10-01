Jinger Duggar Vuolo Surprised Fans By Attending An Unexpected Concert

When "19 Kids & Counting" first aired, people were fascinated by the efficient way the Duggars maintained both a happy family and an orderly house. But viewers were equally obsessed with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's faith-based choices and the restrictions they placed on their children. The Duggars kept to a dress code that forbade pants and sleeveless tops for girls, and the boys were coached to look down at the ground if an immodestly dressed woman was passing by (via People).

The junior Duggars all learned to play musical instruments early in life, but their choice of music was strictly limited to classical pieces and gospel numbers. As daughter Jessa once put it (via E! Online), secular music is all about "promoting sex, drugs, all that type of stuff." The senior Duggars also banned dancing for fear that it might stir up lust.

Many of the 19 children are now grown and out of the house, and some have strayed somewhat from their upbringing. Jinger Duggar Vuolo, considered the rebel of the family, still maintains her Christian faith while living by more relaxed social rules. She freely wears pants and tank tops and has abandoned her rural Arkansas home for a more exciting life in L.A. with her husband. Fans also recently learned that Jinger's taste in music has broadened.