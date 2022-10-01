The Surprising Way Jill Duggar Dillard Is Teaching Her Children About Diversity

It's no secret that Jill Duggar Dillard had a strict upbringing. As devout independent Christian Baptists, her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, did not allow their 19 children to watch television or use the Internet. In addition, kissing, hand-holding and other physical signs of affection were not permitted until marriage, and their daughters couldn't wear pants, show their legs in a dress or skirt, or read romance novels, per The U.S. Sun.

But after her marriage to Derick Dillard, Jill began to break away from her parents' ultra conservative ways. The couple now have three sons — Samuel, Israel, and Frederick — and Jill has explained that she and Derick are raising their children differently than her mom and dad. Her kids attend public school and are allowed to watch television, although they do try to limit screen time, per US Weekly. Jill and Derick have also decided to teach their children about sex at an early age. "We definitely want our kids also to have the ability to protect themselves," Jill told US Weekly. "Knowledge is power and you would be amazed at a three and five-year-old — our kids now — just learning about their body."

Their more progressive parenting stance also extends to educating their sons about diversity, with Jill showing off some of the books they recently took out from their local library.