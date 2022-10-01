Kamala Harris' Comments About Hurricane Ian Aid Relief Have Twitter Divided

Vice President Kamala Harris has stepped in it a bit as tensions are already high among Hurricane Ian survivors. The second-in-command talked about relief efforts for those affected in a way that has some people upset, despite the veep's likely best intentions.

Speaking at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum Friday, when many Americans were still battling the effects of the devastating storm, Harris said, "We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity" (via New York Post). She went on to say, "If we want people to be in an equal place sometimes we need to take into account those disparities and do that work."

The Democrat's comments also included the statement that "communities of color" would be first to receive aid.

Not surprisingly, Republican Governor of Florida and likely 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw was among the early voices to dissent with the sentiment conveyed by the Vice President.