New Claims Emerge About Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Left The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to embark on a UK tour earlier in 2022, royal insiders balked at the idea. As one former Buckingham Palace employee told the Daily Beast, the couple had some nerve conducting what amounted to a semi-royal tour, considering that "their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit]. It looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."

The main problem, as royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained, was that most people wouldn't see any difference between Meghan and Harry attending events such as the WellChild Awards and active members of the family doing likewise. In fact, WellChild was an event they would've gone to as senior royals, which made the situation potentially even more confusing.

Per The Guardian, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially floated the idea of a "half-in, half-out role." When they were told that they were either in or out, Meghan and Harry opted to step down instead. However, a new report suggests their discussions went slightly further than we initially believed.