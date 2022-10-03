Jill Duggar Dillard Marks A Heartbreaking Anniversary

As a star of the TLC reality series "Counting On," Jill Duggar Dillard gamely perpetuated the narrative that life as a Duggar daughter was all sunshine and family togetherness. Now she is free to tell her own story without camera crews and editors, and her fans are just fine with that. In fact, she has positioned herself as a woman able to speak her truth after years of living in a restrictive household. Still, that doesn't mean her life is perfect, and a recent social media post has poignantly brought home that fact.

Jill's latest Instagram Story reel as of publication reveals news both joyful and heartbreaking. The joy is that her husband, Derick Dillard, was officially sworn in and licensed as an attorney in the state of Oklahoma, where he currently works (per the Dillard Family website). He also holds a law license in Arkansas, making him a defender of the law in two states. Jill and their three sons — Israel, Samuel, and Frederick — were all there for the swearing-in ceremony.

The heartbreaking part of Jill's post is her remembrance of a painful anniversary. A year ago, she suffered a miscarriage of what would have been their third child at the time (via People). The Dillards had only recently learned of the pregnancy, and had shared the news with Israel and Samuel.