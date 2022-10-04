The Eye-Watering Sum Donald Trump Is Seeking From His CNN Lawsuit Has The Internet Divided

Donald Trump's new lawsuit against CNN is the talk of the internet today. The unprecedented suit seeks a whooping $475 million in punitive damages, with a filing explaining in part, "Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the Plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence—purportedly as a 'trusted' news source—to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically" (via NBC News).

Not surprisingly, Twitter was chomping at the bit to share its take on the suit and the immense sum the former president, whose Sharpie antics recently won the internet, is looking to collect from the embattled network. Things kicked off with one person wondering if CNN is even worth the amount Trump is suing for. Indeed, as The New York Times reported in August, the network earned a record-low profit of below $1 billion most recently, while its viewership continues to reach troubling depths.

Of course, many folks online found the lawsuit laughable, with content provider MeidasTouch tweeting in part that the filing is "painfully stupid" and will likely "backfire." The tweet also called the lawsuit desperate.

But not everyone saw the situation that way.