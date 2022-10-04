Martha Millan On What To Expect From The Cleaning Lady Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

Telling the truth about something as serious as the failings in the medical system in the US — what was your take on that?

Whenever I read the scripts, it was so creative in how they did weave in these heavy topics that are so relevant where healthcare is necessary. Being undocumented, it's not everybody, but it heightens the situation. It shows how people are still willing to come to this country to find that American Dream, despite the system failing them, because there is still hope. As an Australian, I came to the US with studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and then started modeling. I got my modeling visa and then got my green card because of all the acting work that I did.

Throughout that, despite being legal, I still didn't have access to any healthcare that was available to US citizens. I had to be very vigilant of my health, so I couldn't end up at the doctors or anything. I would have to go to Walgreens or whatever pharmacist that I could to deal with whatever situation.

I commend Planned Parenthood, who allowed for those services at that time when I didn't have access to healthcare. It's at that time too — with Obamacare as well — those were the things that, when I wasn't really working as an actor, allowed me [to feel secure]. Prior to that, the system was really precarious for me, health-wise. I really had to take care of myself because of that.

[The show] reminded me of those situations, whenever I read about the people who weren't able to have access to the basic needs of healthcare, and I remember I'd be like, "Oh my God, I don't want to go to the doctor because I know I'm going to have pay all this." On top of that, emergency care — you would not get in an ambulance despite how serious this injury was if you didn't have any insurance. Those were the consequences. Despite that, this country still provides hope. Being here 25 years, where I'm at in this situation, in this position, it's possible.

I'm not sure what Australia's healthcare system is like. What was your experience there?

During COVID, everyone in Australia had free access to vaccinations. If they were sick, healthcare was provided. There wasn't this fear of, "Oh my God, I can't get sick because I can't go to the [doctor] ... I can't afford to get sick." That says a lot. I could have gone home to Australia, where things were a lot easier in that way. You come to this country with this dream and possibilities. Despite all the chaos and division that's happening, people still want that American Dream in their own unique way. Honestly, from where I'm sitting right now, it's absolutely possible.