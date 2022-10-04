Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Reba McEntire posted a photo of herself and Loretta Lynn on Instagram in the wake of the country icon's passing, writing, "I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers." McEntire also wrote about how much her mother and Lynn were alike, noting that they were both "strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal." McEntire's mother passed away in 2020 at the age of 93, according to Wide Open Country.

McEntire further wrote that she was glad her mother had passed away before Lynn "so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!" McEntire envisioned the two of them chatting about their lives and country music in heaven.

Of her 50th studio album "Still Woman Enough," released in 2021, Lynn spoke about how it felt to have McEntire and Carrie Underwood sing with her: "I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together," she said, as noted by Southern Living. The country icon will be missed.