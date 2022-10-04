Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
The mastermind behind the hit album "Coal Miner's Daughter," which is based on her life as she grew up poor in rural Kentucky as one of eight children born to a coal miner, became best known for her twangy and honest style of music. "Coal Miner's Daughter" would eventually be the name of the 1970s film about her life.
Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, released a statement that highlighted her career. "The story of Loretta Lynn's life is unlike any other, yet she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity," shared Young.
It seems Lynn had been planning her funeral for some time leading up to her death.
Loretta Lynn wanted to ensure her funeral was perfect
Although the legendary country performer, Loretta Lynn, suffered a stroke and fractured her hip in 2017 at the age of 86, she worked hard to push through and not allow it to slow her down (via People). Though her health was impacted by the incident, she was determined to keep going. She told the publication, "I always had a different mindset — that I can do this. Just keep it up."
However, her health scare had her thinking about her death, which led to her making some plans for her funeral, Radar reports. A friend told the outlet that she was working on converting her assets to cash so that her children didn't have to deal with the burden of selling off a chunk of her items, but more importantly, she wanted her funeral to be perfect.
"But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will go EXACTLY as she wants!" a friend said. She also shared that she wanted to be buried next to her late husband and children at their 3,500 acre-ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
"And that's where Loretta wants her memorial service to be," her friend shared. "She wants all of her fans to be able to attend, and there's plenty of room at the ranch."
Lynn also noted that she would like all of her performing children and grandchildren to hit the stage at the service and sing for her, alongside her lifelong friend, Dolly Parton.