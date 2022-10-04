Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).

The mastermind behind the hit album "Coal Miner's Daughter," which is based on her life as she grew up poor in rural Kentucky as one of eight children born to a coal miner, became best known for her twangy and honest style of music. "Coal Miner's Daughter" would eventually be the name of the 1970s film about her life.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, released a statement that highlighted her career. "The story of Loretta Lynn's life is unlike any other, yet she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity," shared Young.

It seems Lynn had been planning her funeral for some time leading up to her death.