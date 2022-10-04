Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Forever Furious At Ridge
This really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has had a very hard time finding the right home for his heart on "The Bold and the Beautiful." That's because he seems to be more split than ever before about his estranged wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and his ex-wife, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). In fact, many B&B fans seem to be split about Ridge and Taylor's Aspen getaway. That's because viewers seem to think that Ridge might be rushing into things with Taylor after assuming that it was Brooke who supposedly called CPS to check on the welfare of his grandson Douglas Forrester, as detailed by Soap Opera Spy.
Seeing how Ridge followed Taylor to Aspen, it seems as though he's made up his mind about who he wants to spend the rest of his life with. And while his daughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is sure going to feel relieved to see her parents back together again, per Soaps.com, Ridge still has some unfinished business to take care of with Brooke back at home. Unfortunately, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are feeling very furious over Ridge's latest move.
Is Ridge done giving Brooke second chances?
The latest episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" suggests that Ridge Forrester might be done giving Brooke Logan second chances in their marriage. According to a teaser of the soap on Twitter, Ridge realizes that what they had between them might now be a thing of the past as he's pretty sure that it was his estranged wife who called Child Protection Services over to the Forrester mansion.
This is not sitting well with a lot of fans who promptly commented on the matter. "HIS heart breaks? That's rich coming from a man who has tortured Brooke since Second Choice TayHO came into town/LONG before NYE. What about HER HEART and her PAIN?" tweeted one viewer. Another critic wrote, "SO he gets the 'wrong answer ' and runs to Taylor? Taylor is NOT a choice.. she's not a 'Let Ridge make himself feel good until he forgives Brooke and goes back to Brooke' option.. STOP IT!"
While fans have certainly spoken out, it sounds as though Ridge is getting ready to write yet another chapter in the never-ending timeline he shares with Taylor. Brooke is just going to have to wait until Taylor potentially gives him the wrong answer in the future, too.