Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Forever Furious At Ridge

This really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has had a very hard time finding the right home for his heart on "The Bold and the Beautiful." That's because he seems to be more split than ever before about his estranged wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and his ex-wife, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). In fact, many B&B fans seem to be split about Ridge and Taylor's Aspen getaway. That's because viewers seem to think that Ridge might be rushing into things with Taylor after assuming that it was Brooke who supposedly called CPS to check on the welfare of his grandson Douglas Forrester, as detailed by Soap Opera Spy.

Seeing how Ridge followed Taylor to Aspen, it seems as though he's made up his mind about who he wants to spend the rest of his life with. And while his daughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is sure going to feel relieved to see her parents back together again, per Soaps.com, Ridge still has some unfinished business to take care of with Brooke back at home. Unfortunately, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are feeling very furious over Ridge's latest move.