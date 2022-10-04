Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."

Lynn rose to stardom in 1960 after the release of her hit song, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," which she went on to perform at the historic Grand Ole Opry (via The New York Times). In the decades since achieving icon status, the singer was named the 1970s' "Artist of the Decade" by The Academy of Country Music, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, and made the subject of a 1980 biopic, "Coal Miner's Daughter," based off of her song and autobiography of the same name.

Throughout her decades as a genre-defining country singer, Lynn maintained powerful friendships with her female contemporaries. Up until Patsy Cline's tragic death in 1963, Lynn was her close friend and confidant. "After I met Patsy, life got better for me because I fought back," Lynn explained to Nashville Scene (via Wide Open Country). Lynn's daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, was even named after Cline. The "Honky Tonk" singer also had a close relationship with country superstar Dolly Parton.