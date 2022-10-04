Goodwill's Latest Launch Takes Thrifting To A Whole New Level
You just never know what you're going to find when you step into a thrift store, and there's nothing quite like coming across a good deal — and to help you along, here are the best times to shop at a thrift store. Of course, thrifting has become trendier in recent years, and it's expected to keep growing, NPR notes.
One of the country's most well-known thrift stores is Goodwill. Established in 1902, there are now over 4,000 Goodwill stores in the United States, according to Rentech Digital. There are actually three different types of brick and mortar Goodwill stores — there's the traditional retail Goodwill stores (where some shoppers think prices have gone up), the Goodwill Outlet (where the items are in large bins and generally sold by the pound), and last but not least are the Goodwill Boutiques (where the shelves are stocked with higher-end items). But Goodwill has now added an additional option for shoppers, and you don't even have to leave your house.
Goodwill Finds will let you thrift shop from home
Goodwill has launched Goodwill Finds, a centralized and curated website for select donated items. Previously, individual shops had sold some items via third-party websites like eBay, according to NPR, but eager shoppers can now go directly to the source. For the launch, Goodwill Finds had over 100,000 items for sale — with more to come — with a mix of price points and item types, including luxury items like Prada bags and Fender Stratocaster guitars.
Goodwill Finds will compete with the likes of PoshMark and Thredup, according to Business of Fashion. Matthew Kaness, CEO of Goodwill Finds, described the new venture as one that will bring in new Goodwill customers as well as support Goodwill's overall mission.
"I feel this is a revolution that's happening in retail right now where secondhand has finally crossed over and is seen as a force for good and not just a good deal," Kaness said. "We're the sleeping giant that has woken up and is taking our rightful place."