Goodwill's Latest Launch Takes Thrifting To A Whole New Level

You just never know what you're going to find when you step into a thrift store, and there's nothing quite like coming across a good deal — and to help you along, here are the best times to shop at a thrift store. Of course, thrifting has become trendier in recent years, and it's expected to keep growing, NPR notes.

One of the country's most well-known thrift stores is Goodwill. Established in 1902, there are now over 4,000 Goodwill stores in the United States, according to Rentech Digital. There are actually three different types of brick and mortar Goodwill stores — there's the traditional retail Goodwill stores (where some shoppers think prices have gone up), the Goodwill Outlet (where the items are in large bins and generally sold by the pound), and last but not least are the Goodwill Boutiques (where the shelves are stocked with higher-end items). But Goodwill has now added an additional option for shoppers, and you don't even have to leave your house.