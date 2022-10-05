The Powerful Meaning Behind Loretta Lynn's Last Album

Following country legend Loretta Lynn's death on October 4, 2022, her fans and country music lovers have been reflecting on her legacy. Lynn's career started in the humblest of ways when her husband Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn bought her a guitar after listening to her sing to their children (via History). After that, she started to sing professionally, performing locally for a few years before recording her first single, "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl," in 1960. The song instantly became a hit and set Lynn on the path to becoming one of the most recognized voices in country music.

Throughout her career, Lynn recorded just over 50 studio albums (via her official site), with her latest release being in 2021. From her debut in 1960, the singer released a record every year — even sometimes twice a year — until 1983. Then her albums became more sporadic, only releasing one in the 1990s. From the turn of the millennium, she'd put out eight records, her last being "Still Woman Enough," released last year. Its lead single, which the album takes its name from, features Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood. It was written by Lynn and her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell