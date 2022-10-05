Josh Duggar Points A Finger At Yet Another Person In His Latest Attempt To Flee Legal Consequences

The following article includes references to sexual abuse of children.

By all accounts, Josh Duggar's life in prison is pretty miserable. TMZ confirmed the disgraced reality star is under constant supervision, has to keep his cell and the surrounding area clean at all times, and must complete a variety of chores throughout the day including more cleaning, such as mopping the floors. Likewise, the limited amount of clothing he's been assigned must be kept in tip-top condition too.

At least he still has the support of his wife Anna Duggar, who celebrated their engagement anniversary on Instagram, when she excitedly shared with fans, "Fourteen years since I said YES!" According to The U.S. Sun, though, Anna is in the minority since most of his extended family does not support the former "19 Kids and Counting" star — including the younger sisters he allegedly abused when they were kids.

Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography late last year, per People, but he's consistently protested his innocence. And now, Josh claims someone else is to blame entirely.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).