Josh Duggar Points A Finger At Yet Another Person In His Latest Attempt To Flee Legal Consequences
The following article includes references to sexual abuse of children.
By all accounts, Josh Duggar's life in prison is pretty miserable. TMZ confirmed the disgraced reality star is under constant supervision, has to keep his cell and the surrounding area clean at all times, and must complete a variety of chores throughout the day including more cleaning, such as mopping the floors. Likewise, the limited amount of clothing he's been assigned must be kept in tip-top condition too.
At least he still has the support of his wife Anna Duggar, who celebrated their engagement anniversary on Instagram, when she excitedly shared with fans, "Fourteen years since I said YES!" According to The U.S. Sun, though, Anna is in the minority since most of his extended family does not support the former "19 Kids and Counting" star — including the younger sisters he allegedly abused when they were kids.
Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography late last year, per People, but he's consistently protested his innocence. And now, Josh claims someone else is to blame entirely.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Josh Duggar claims a former co-worker is the one who's really at fault
Josh Duggar is growing increasingly desperate as his time behind bars extends out in front of him. Josh has lodged an appeal in his child pornography case, asserting that a former colleague is the one who's really to blame for his legal troubles. According to documents obtained by Page Six, the disgraced reality star claims that Caleb Williams, with whom Josh used to work at Wholesale Motorcars, is a convicted sex offender who "regularly used the only [computer] that had child pornography on it, [and] was tech savvy."
Likewise, Josh also alleges Williams texted him with an offer to "watch the lot." The "19 Kids and Counting" alum's defense team reportedly wanted Williams to take the stand during his trial, but they weren't allowed, with the government arguing that, "The only obvious reason why the defense is wanting to call him is because he's a sex offender." According to YouTuber Katie Joy, aka Without a Crystal Ball, Josh previously "blamed Joshua Williams, Matthew Waller, Randall Berry and William Mize in past filings," (via Twitter).
Josh Duggar's prison sentence is actually shorter than it could have been. As In Touch Weekly reported at the time, the former reality star faced up to 20 years behind bars, but ultimately received just over 12 and a half.