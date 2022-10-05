The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Friendship With Dolly Parton

Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton met in the 1960s as up-and-coming artists in the country sphere. As she wrote in the foreword for Lynn's 2020 book "Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust" (via Google Books), they got to know each other "because we were both girl singers, so to speak, on two of the biggest-ever syndicated country music shows." They relied on each other for support during their appearances on "The Wilburn Brothers Show" and The Porter Wagoner Show."

As Parton recalled, she felt like they could lean on each other when nerves were high. "I think we could both smile with each other and say, 'Hey, girl, we're doin' all right, ain't we?!" Both singers were "very proud" of themselves for "being able to withstand all that we did and just stand up there with the best of them," especially since country music was still male-dominated at the time.

The path they paved enabled more women to become country icons and provided a strong support network between them. Lynn was immensely proud and happy of Parton writing the foreword, sharing on Facebook that she loved the addition. The two regularly shared posts of each other on social media, congratulating milestones like Parton's 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. "I love her music and I will always love her," Lynn wrote on Twitter.