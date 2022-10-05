Kerri Medders And Karen Lam Talk Bring It On: Cheer Or Die - Exclusive Interview

There was a lot of choreography in the movie, both with the cheers and with the kills. What was it like combining all of that choreography to make a slasher?

Lam: We very much wanted to make sure that the kills were what the cheerleaders could do, so I wanted to make sure that the kills and the cheers were symbiotic. We worked with Tony Gonzalez, who's one of the best choreographers I have ever come in contact with. We were also working with our stunt coordinator, Kristen Sawatzky. We'd ask, "How are they going to do this with the cheer skills that they've got?" That was important to us all the way through.

Of course, it helped that [the entire cast was] coordinated, and I envy people who are coordinated. It's amazing ... Not only could you do the cheer stuff, but you could also do the fighting sequences, and that was huge.

Medders: It was so much fun. I'm not going to lie. I'm such a horror fan, and the fact that I got to do all of those stunts but also be a cheerleader at the same time — I was like, "This is so cool." I've honestly never cheered in my life until this film, and I was like, "Stunts and cheer, this is so much fun, I'm learning so much."

It looked like the cast had a good time on set, and it must have been fun to make a horror comedy. Do you have any favorite memories from making this movie?

Lam: Of our four weeks of shooting, three weeks were night shoots. We were doing 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. [shoots], so there were a lot of 4:00 a.m. starts — where your brain is no longer [working]. You're just going through the motions and you're trying to stay conscious. The cast were always doing something, including some TikTok dances and stuff. They were constantly practicing but also doing sit-ups and TikTok dances in between scenes. That's what I remember.

Medders: I definitely wasn't doing the TikTok dances. I remember everyone else doing it. I was the watcher. I was like, "Wow, this is so Abby of me." My favorite part was when we were on set and it would be late into the night, and all of a sudden, we started bursting out laughing. You could hear us, right before a scene — we'd be making all these crazy jokes that if you heard them in regular life, it would not be crazy or anything. But it was funny. Then we would go into our scene and be super serious, like, "Oh my gosh, there's a killer!"