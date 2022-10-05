Michelle Stafford's Memory Of The Young And The Restless' Kristoff St. John Will Bring You To Tears

The world of daytime television was rocked to the core on February 3, 2019, when the news broke that veteran soap actor and "The Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John had died. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor's death was listed as accidental, stemming from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (via Deadline). Per People, St. John's death came only four years after his son's tragic passing, something his ex-wife believed to be a contributing factor to the "Y&R" actor's own death. Later that year, St. John's on-screen character Neil Winters was killed off (via stroke), and a celebration of life with current and former cast members played out over multiple episodes. Most notably, Shemar Moore returned as Malcolm Winters, giving a star-studded feel to the memorial episode (via Michael Fairman TV).

St. John's death has left a void in the hearts of many actors who loved him, and "The Young and the Restless" has done multiple things over the years to keep his memory alive. They continue to shine a spotlight on the Hamilton/Winters family and his on-screen kids — Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), and Moses Winters (Jacob Aaron Games) — all have had significant storylines following his passing.

However, the actors playing his family on television aren't the only ones that miss him or want to pay tribute. In fact, one of Genoa City's leading ladies recently penned an emotional tribute to the late actor.