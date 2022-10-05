Michelle Stafford's Memory Of The Young And The Restless' Kristoff St. John Will Bring You To Tears
The world of daytime television was rocked to the core on February 3, 2019, when the news broke that veteran soap actor and "The Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John had died. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor's death was listed as accidental, stemming from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (via Deadline). Per People, St. John's death came only four years after his son's tragic passing, something his ex-wife believed to be a contributing factor to the "Y&R" actor's own death. Later that year, St. John's on-screen character Neil Winters was killed off (via stroke), and a celebration of life with current and former cast members played out over multiple episodes. Most notably, Shemar Moore returned as Malcolm Winters, giving a star-studded feel to the memorial episode (via Michael Fairman TV).
St. John's death has left a void in the hearts of many actors who loved him, and "The Young and the Restless" has done multiple things over the years to keep his memory alive. They continue to shine a spotlight on the Hamilton/Winters family and his on-screen kids — Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), and Moses Winters (Jacob Aaron Games) — all have had significant storylines following his passing.
However, the actors playing his family on television aren't the only ones that miss him or want to pay tribute. In fact, one of Genoa City's leading ladies recently penned an emotional tribute to the late actor.
Stafford gushed about her love for St. John in an Instagram post
Michelle Stafford didn't hold back her intimate thoughts and feelings about her late friend Kristoff St. John in a heart-wrenching new Instagram post. She discussed her love for the late actor in the post and shared how they remained connected after her multi-year departure from "The Young and the Restless." She wrote, "If we could turn back time...right? I miss him every day at work. This was when I was not on #YR I was on #GH and I had lost touch with some folks at YR during that time. Not in a bad way, it's just what happens when you don't see each other every day. You can lose touch. You really need to make the effort to stay connected. Kristoff always did. He made it a point to stay in touch with me. And I with him. I loved him so much. I love him so much. That will never ever change. Always and forever. I just wanted to share it with you all."
Some of St. John's former friends and co-stars commented on the photo to show their love and support for Stafford, and lament how much they miss him. Jennifer Gareis, "The Bold and the Beautiful's" Donna Logan, wrote, "We all miss him. Such an amazing man." Besides Gareis, "The Young and the Restless'" Lauralee Bell, and "B&B's" Ashley Jones shared hearts in solidarity with Stafford.