Hilary Swank Fans Have Double The Joy After Hearing The Star's Family News

Hilary Swank is no stranger to challenges. Her acting career includes some really demanding roles such as Brandon Teena in "Boys Don't Cry" and Maggie Fitzgerald in "Million Dollar Baby," both of which won her Oscars in the Best Actress category (via IMDb). However, on Wednesday morning, Swank revealed she is now taking on a new challenge that she has no experience with. "I'm going to be a mom — and not just of one, but of two," the Nebraska-native shared in an interview with Good Morning America. "I can't believe it." The 48-year-old actress mentioned that she has been wanting to be a mom for a long time and that they are now far enough in the pregnancy that she is able to share it with the public.

The actress is expecting her first two children with her husband, 45-year-old Philip Schneider, to who she has been married since 2018 but little is known about their relationship since they prefer to keep it private (via The Sun). "My grandmother was a twin, my husband's grandmother was a twin, so we have twins in our lineage," the "Alaska Daily" lead told Kelly and Ryan.