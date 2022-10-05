Hilary Swank Fans Have Double The Joy After Hearing The Star's Family News
Hilary Swank is no stranger to challenges. Her acting career includes some really demanding roles such as Brandon Teena in "Boys Don't Cry" and Maggie Fitzgerald in "Million Dollar Baby," both of which won her Oscars in the Best Actress category (via IMDb). However, on Wednesday morning, Swank revealed she is now taking on a new challenge that she has no experience with. "I'm going to be a mom — and not just of one, but of two," the Nebraska-native shared in an interview with Good Morning America. "I can't believe it." The 48-year-old actress mentioned that she has been wanting to be a mom for a long time and that they are now far enough in the pregnancy that she is able to share it with the public.
The actress is expecting her first two children with her husband, 45-year-old Philip Schneider, to who she has been married since 2018 but little is known about their relationship since they prefer to keep it private (via The Sun). "My grandmother was a twin, my husband's grandmother was a twin, so we have twins in our lineage," the "Alaska Daily" lead told Kelly and Ryan.
Hilary Swank was married before but had no children
Hilary Swank was previously married to actor Chad Lowe, but they didn't have children together. The "Freedom Writers" star mentioned that the marriage ended partly due to Lowe's substance abuse, per CBS News. Just like Swank, Lowe has continued with his love life and went to marry his girlfriend of three years, Kim Painter, in 2010 (via Daily Mail).
Following the divorce, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast member went on to date her agent John Campisi, Laurent Fleury, and former tennis pro player Ruben Torres, per Ranker. Swank got engaged to Torres in March 2016 but the couple broke off their engagement just a couple of months later. Following their split, the actress posted an inspirational quote on Instagram that said "Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself" along with the caption "Every single day we have a choice. How do you want to live it today? #MakeAChoice #MakeItHappen #MondaysMantra." It later that same year that Swank met who would become her husband and now father of her children.
Hilary Swank and her husband met in the most unexpected way
In an interview with Vogue, Hilary Swank shared the story of her meet-cute with her husband, Philip Schneider. "It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins's wife Vicki and another close friend Jean. We met at 10:00 a.m. and parted ways at 11:00 p.m. We clearly enjoyed our time!"
After dating for a year and a half, the social venture entrepreneur popped the big question to the actress while they were vacationing in Colorado. "One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed — he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!" Swank told Vogue. The couple tied the knot in 2018 at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, surrounded by their loved ones against the backdrop of centuries-old redwood trees.
Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!