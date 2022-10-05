Joy-Anna Duggar's Big News Has Multiple Family Members Chiming In

It's no secret that the stars of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," the Duggar family from rural Arkansas, are passionate about having as many children as possible. Due to the family's religious ideology — which is ever-present on the show — they are strictly against the use of birth control and believe in marrying early, meaning the 19 Duggar kids often end up having large families of their own.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the parents of 19 children, encourage their kids to follow the same traditions they do. While some like Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jill Duggar Dillard have chosen less traditional routes — such as wearing pants – the Duggar kids have followed in their parent's footsteps when it comes to having multiple children.

Several of the Duggar kids are currently expecting or have recently added a new addition to their bunch, InTouch Weekly reports. It's no surprise that another member of the brood recently announced they were pregnant and the rest of the family quickly weighed in on the news.