Joy-Anna Duggar's Big News Has Multiple Family Members Chiming In
It's no secret that the stars of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," the Duggar family from rural Arkansas, are passionate about having as many children as possible. Due to the family's religious ideology — which is ever-present on the show — they are strictly against the use of birth control and believe in marrying early, meaning the 19 Duggar kids often end up having large families of their own.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the parents of 19 children, encourage their kids to follow the same traditions they do. While some like Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jill Duggar Dillard have chosen less traditional routes — such as wearing pants – the Duggar kids have followed in their parent's footsteps when it comes to having multiple children.
Several of the Duggar kids are currently expecting or have recently added a new addition to their bunch, InTouch Weekly reports. It's no surprise that another member of the brood recently announced they were pregnant and the rest of the family quickly weighed in on the news.
Joy-Anna is expecting
Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, recently shared the news that they were expecting their third child. The couple posted the announcement on their YouTube channel, along with some footage of their first doctor's appointment.
"We have been trying, and we're both ready to have number three," Joy said. "We're at a really good spot now. We love our family, and we're ready to expand, so, we're really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It'd be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun." The couple currently has two children, a son named Gideon and a daughter called Evelyn. Of course, the Duggar family was quick to comment on the exciting news as Joy shared the news on Instagram.
"Aaaah!! Congrats guys! Couldn't be more excited for y'all!!" wrote Jill Duggar Dillard. Jessa Duggar Seewald chimed in, "Stunning photos! So happy for y'all!"
Even cousin Amy Duggar King, who has been outspoken about her strain from the family following the allegations-turned-conviction of the family's eldest son, Josh Duggar, wrote, "Congratulations!!" It seems the whole family is excited about this news.