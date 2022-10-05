The Makeup Tutorial That Will Turn You Into A Vampire In Time For Halloween

From Bram Stoker's Count Dracula to Edward Cullen of the 'Twilight' series, we've long been entranced by vampire lore. The mesmerizing gaze of these dangerous, yet alluring mythological beings draws in innocent victims — just close enough for the bite, draining them of blood with their fangs and in turn, creating a brand new vampire. The belief that these creatures were real was widespread during the Middle Ages, as a bleeding mouth was one of the symptoms of the plague, via History. These fictitious monsters not only hold steady roles in novels, films, and shows, they make for excellent Halloween costumes. Pale skin, red lips, some sharp fangs, and you're nearly set. It's really one of the top Halloween costume hacks. Take inspiration from your favorite on-screen vampire story whether it's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Interview with the Vampire," "True Blood," or "What We Do in the Shadows."

The garb for a vampire get-up can be relatively simple — a long black dress or black cape and white shirt (perhaps with a drop or two of fake blood) are just about all you need. It's a great option if you want a last minute DIY Halloween costume. But to get a gasp or two at this year's All Hallows Eve party, try going the extra mile with a seriously impressive (and pale) face of makeup.