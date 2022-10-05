The Makeup Tutorials That Will Turn You Into A Pumpkin In Time For Halloween

October is here, and as Halloween fast approaches, it's time to get our costumes in order. While you may want to be prepped for a Halloween get-together or even just a spooky-themed night out, that doesn't mean you want to put a ton of work, time, and money into planning and putting together a costume. But for the past few years, it seems that people have gotten more and more inclined to create an elaborate makeup look in place of a full costume. There have been quite a few looks that have been popular; we all remember that deer makeup that everyone seemed to replicate a few years back, and a little cat nose with whiskers is always a go-to via Byrdie. This year, though, we love a seasonal classic that never goes out of style and is endlessly versatile: the pumpkin.

As funny as it may seem to channel your inner Dwight Shrute and become a pumpkin by putting an actual pumpkin on your head, anyone who's tried this knows that this costume idea is much more difficult than it looks. Luckily, with the right tutorial, makeup can transform us into just about anything in time for October 31. Not only is a pumpkin perfectly festive and can be scary, cute, or even goofy, but there are plenty of makeup looks for a DIY pumpkin costume, whether you're a makeup pro or a novice.