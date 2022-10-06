Katherine McNamara On Playing A Trailblazing Woman On Walker Independence - Exclusive Interview

You also have some great moments with Kai and Calian. Can you tease what those dynamics look like and whether or not there's a spark between Abby and either of them?

Have you seen the cast of our show? There could potentially be a spark between any of them. [What's] really wonderful and something I love most about the show, and something we talk about all the time as a cast, is that each of the characters bring out different colors in each other. Every character relationship takes on such new, different, and interesting dynamics.

Shooting that scene with Lawrence [Kao] in the pilot, I really only had one scene with him in the pilot, but there was such a warmth to it and such a different color of these two people who genuinely wanted a fresh start. I get emotional every time I talk about it because he was so touching in that scene and brought so much to this scene that wasn't one of the most action-packed, dramatic, or emotional scenes in the pilot, but pulled at your heartstrings because you saw these two people who didn't have much but were happy and were making a way and who found a friendship. That kind of continues. There [are] a lot of unexpected sides to Kai that I think folks are going to be excited to see. Lawrence is brilliant.

As far as Calian goes, working with Justin is an absolute joy. Building that relationship and that friendship between Abby and Calian — there's such a trust and an unspoken bond between these two, given that he found her in, et cetera, et cetera, and the way that their friendship started. I'm not sure exactly how much I can say before the pilot airs, but given the way that their friendship began, they will always have a certain bond, and they will always have this unspoken trust.

For both of them, that becomes really important as the story continues, especially given that both of them are not the most trusted people in town — Abby being a stranger, him being from the Apache community at the time. Our writers don't shy away from the ugly parts of what those roles in a society of that nature can bring out in people in the community. The fact that they have each other becomes essential to both of their survival.