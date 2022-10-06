What We Know About The Car Accident Involving Kamala Harris

Though it has now been made public that Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a minor car accident on Monday, that information was not released until Wednesday evening (via Daily Mail). The first and most important piece of information is that Harris was not injured and after the accident was able to be transferred to another vehicle to continue on her way to the White House, where she was headed at the time of the incident. That said, some details that were initially released have now been proven false.

The initial report released to the public regarding the incident stated that the vice president's motorcade hit a curb with enough speed to disable one of the car's wheels and cited a "mechanical failure" as the cause of the accident. However, once agents present at the scene were able to give details to the Secret Service in person, their story revealed that the cause of the accident was not a mechanical failure, but an "overcorrection" of the driver in a tunnel near the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.