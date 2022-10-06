Fans Are Comparing Princess Charlotte Of Wales To An Unexpected Royal

Some royal watchers have sworn that Princess Charlotte of Wales looks just like her mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales (via Page Six). Others have compared the child to her father, Prince William, the Prince of Wales (via People). And yet more royal fans previously noticed that Charlotte resembles the late Queen Elizabeth II (via Yahoo!).

One thing all fans can agree upon is that the 7-year-old is adorable — and very authoritative by the way, having instructed her older brother Prince George of Wales to bow during their great-grandmother's funeral procession.

But back to which royal family member the little girl who is third in line for the throne looks most like. While Charlotte may resemble her parents and great-grandmother, there is another late relative fans are comparing her to.

No, not her grandmother, Princess Diana, although that likeness has also been dissected at great length (via Cafemom). No, it's actually the Queen Mother who fans are saying the little royal may be taking after.