Why General Hospital Fans Just Can't Seem To Care About Willow's Deadly Illness

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) have had a drama-filled relationship on "General Hospital" so far. Originally, Willow was with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), and Michael was dating Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). However, Willow was helping Michael battle for custody of his young son, Wiley, against the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Their respective partners hatched a scheme to push the two together so they could present a united front for the judge and bolster their chances of winning their case.

The plan succeeded, and after they won custody, Michael and Willow grew to love each other for real — but now Willow is keeping a dire secret from her man. According to Soap Opera Spy, a pregnant Willow has been diagnosed with leukemia and decided not to tell Michael. Willow's doctors informed her that chemotherapy was the only thing that could save her life, though it could kill her unborn child. However, there was a slim chance that the fetus would survive chemo after the first trimester. Willow decided to gamble in favor of the child's life, opting not to have treatment until it was safer for her baby.

Viewers have been furious at Willow for keeping this news from Michael, and according to a poll taken by Soap Hub, 90% of the "General Hospital" fans want her to come clean about her diagnosis.