Why General Hospital Fans Just Can't Seem To Care About Willow's Deadly Illness
Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) have had a drama-filled relationship on "General Hospital" so far. Originally, Willow was with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), and Michael was dating Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). However, Willow was helping Michael battle for custody of his young son, Wiley, against the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Their respective partners hatched a scheme to push the two together so they could present a united front for the judge and bolster their chances of winning their case.
The plan succeeded, and after they won custody, Michael and Willow grew to love each other for real — but now Willow is keeping a dire secret from her man. According to Soap Opera Spy, a pregnant Willow has been diagnosed with leukemia and decided not to tell Michael. Willow's doctors informed her that chemotherapy was the only thing that could save her life, though it could kill her unborn child. However, there was a slim chance that the fetus would survive chemo after the first trimester. Willow decided to gamble in favor of the child's life, opting not to have treatment until it was safer for her baby.
Viewers have been furious at Willow for keeping this news from Michael, and according to a poll taken by Soap Hub, 90% of the "General Hospital" fans want her to come clean about her diagnosis.
General Hospital fans are losing interest in Willow's story
"General Hospital" viewers have been extremely vocal on social media about their disdain for Willow Tait's recent actions. A recent tweet from the soap that read, "Willow's health is declining as she holds off on treatment. Can TJ [Ashford, Tajh Bellow] convince her to reconsider that choice?" quickly sent fans into a tizzy.
Many are in disbelief that Willow would hold back such information in the first place. One person replied, "Who doesn't tell their significant other that they have cancer?" and another wrote, "I want to care, but I don't. Willow and Michael are unlikable together. People don't have cancer and not tell their husband."
Other viewers seemed irritated with the soap that all of Willow's storylines since she joined the show in 2018 have revolved around children. A fan said, "Please put this character in a storyline that does not have a damn thing to do with babies. Protecting Wiley from the cult leader and now protecting [a] baby from cancer treatments that could save her damn life. For goodness sake, bring an end to this madness."
It is possible "GH" is holding off on Willow's big reveal until November sweeps. Still, it's clear the sudser needs to do something to revamp this plotline before they alienate a large portion of their viewers and ruin this character altogether.