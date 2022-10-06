Everything You Need To Know About Annie Ernaux, The Woman Who Just Won The Nobel Prize In Literature

Annie Ernaux was not favored to win the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize in Literature. If you're wondering if people actually place bets on literature prizes, the answer is yes. Betting site Nicer Odds — a website that compares odds from a number of different outlets — had odds on writers ranked like racehorses. Brand names like Margaret Atwood and Stephen King had odds of 9/1 and 17/1 respectively while novelist Salman Rushdie was seen as the favorite with 13/2 odds on Tuesday, October 4, via The Guardian.

Ernaux, whose work spans decades, was ultimately given the award Thursday morning, making her the 17th woman to win the award, per The New York Times. While the committee was unable to get ahold of the 82-year-old French writer by phone, Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy — the committee that decides the prize — told The New York Times Ernaux did find out on the radio. When she did finally find out, Ernaux said during a press conference that she was "moved" by the award, adding that for her, "it represents something huge, on behalf of those I come from," a reference to her working-class upbringing, something "rarely dedicated in literature."

According to the Nobel Prize website, Ernaux's work won "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangement, and collective restraints of personal memory." Those memories include fictional and first-hand accounts of illegal abortions and affairs examined through a minimalistic, raw, feminist lens.