Kate Middleton Shows Support For Prince Harry's Former Patronage

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has had her new title for less than a month, and with it comes new responsibilities. While it may seem as though life has carried on as usual for the royal — with trips to Wales and Northern Ireland with William, Prince of Wales, in addition to visiting organizations and charities close to her heart — she is also taking on new patronages.

Kate Middleton still carries on the patronages she had under the royal title of the Duchess of Cambridge. She's involved with many organizations and charities, including several children's hospitals, the National Portrait Gallery, Natural History Museum, and the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A). She's also patron to some of the UK's most important sporting organizations, notably The Lawn Tennis Association, which includes Katharine, Duchess of Kent, as Associate Member, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, as Joint Associate Member, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester as Honorary President (via the Royal website).

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales took on the patronage previously held by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — that of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union (via Vanity Fair). As the Princess of Wales, Kate has shared an inspiring message of support for the two sporting organizations (via Instagram).