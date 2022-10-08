Josh Duggar's Wife Anna May Be Finally Ready To Do The Unthinkable

The following article contains references to the sexual abuse of children.

Once upon a time, Josh Duggar seemed to embody his famous family's clean-cut lifestyle. He was the first of his 19 siblings to get married, and followed his parents' example by having six children in a short span of time (via In Touch Weekly). He even became a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, an organization with conservative views on marriage and family. That all changed with the revelation that the one-time star of "Counting On" had allegedly molested several of his sisters, cheated on his wife, Anna, and admitted to viewing pornography (via People). Several years later, Josh was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, and was sentenced to more than 12 years in jail. Now, Josh is living a restricted life in a Texas federal prison, with plenty of chores to keep him busy during the day (via TMZ).

However, Anna seems to be the one who is suffering the most from this series of scandals. The young mom of seven — she gave birth to little Madyson Lily during her husband's trial — is unemployed and reportedly lives on a compound owned by her in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. With Josh's apparent net worth plummeting to just $5,000 (via Celebrity Net Worth), it would seem that Anna is dependent on the kindness of family to get by. Now comes word that she may be contemplating a shocking move.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.